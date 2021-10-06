Active infections in the Pitiusas fall to the level of three months ago

This is the second time in this wave in which active cases in the Pitiusas have fallen below 300. Ten days ago the Health Department recorded 298, however, instead of the figure reducing or staying the same, the number of affected people rose to the 328 recorded last Thursday. Since then they have been reduced to 291 as reported yesterday by the Conselleria, 3.3% less than 24 hours earlier and 10.7% lower than a week ago.

77,6% or nursing home residents have had the third dose 77,6% of Eivissa’s nursing home residents have already had the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine, as detailed yesterday by the Govern. It is the island with the lowest percentage. In Mallorca 87,98% have had the booster dose 88.13% in Menorca. 118.6 Cases per hundred thousand inhabitants over two weeks The incidence rate on the island of Eivissa has fallen in recent days and stands at 118.6 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants over two weeks and 42.8 over one week, the highest in the Balearic Islands.

This figure was reached after a day in which the number of medical discharges given by doctors, a total of 22, was much higher than the number of cases detected by private laboratories and the Microbiology Laboratory at Can Misses Hospital, which stood at 12. The number of active infections has gone down despite the fact that the number of positive cases (ten in Ibiza and two in Formentera) is the highest in the last week. In fact, the two positive cases are the first detected in Formentera since last Tuesday, according to the Conselleria’s historical pandemic data.

