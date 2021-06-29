Active covid cases in Ibiza and Formentera rise more than 8% in the last three days

This development has occurred after the Ibiza and Formentera Health Area laboratory detected– eight on Friday, seven on Saturday and one on Sunday- with no new hospital admissions during that period. All the identified cases originated on, while no new infections have been identified on Formenerta since recording eight last Thursday due to a work-home outbreak. The worsening health situation has resulted in an. Of the– all of them in Can Misses – there are six on the ward and one is being treated in the centre’s ICU.Meanwhile, thewho are recovering from the virus at home and are being cared for by Primary Care professionals. Thus, there areby Ibiza and Formentera Health Area Primary Care professionals. Of these 188 mild or asymptomatic patients, 173 are in Ibiza and the remaining 15 in Formentera.

Incidence in the municipalities of the Pitiusas