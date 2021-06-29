24.3 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Active covid cases in Ibiza and Formentera rise more than 8% in the last three days

Four more patients remain in hospital in Can Misses than on Friday | Formentera reports no new cases of the outbreak originated in restaurants

The number of hospitalised patients increases after a series of days in decline. VICENT MARÍ

The number of active cases increased over the weekend in Ibiza to close to the 200 mark. In total, 195 covid infections have been detected on the islands, compared to 175 on Friday. This increase represents a variation of 8.3% compared to the last reported figure.

This development has occurred after the Ibiza and Formentera Health Area laboratory detected fifteen infections during the weekend – eight on Friday, seven on Saturday and one on Sunday- with no new hospital admissions during that period. All the identified cases originated on the island of Ibiza, while no new infections have been identified on Formenerta since recording eight last Thursday due to a work-home outbreak. The worsening health situation has resulted in an  increase in cases, with no increase in the number of patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Of the seven patients requiring hospital care – all of them in Can Misses – there are six on the ward and one is being treated in the centre’s ICU.Meanwhile, the mild or asymptomatic cases who are recovering from the virus at home and are being cared for by Primary Care professionals add eleven more to the previous count. Thus, there are 176 infected patients being monitored by telephone by Ibiza and Formentera Health Area Primary Care professionals. Of these 188 mild or asymptomatic patients, 173 are in Ibiza and the remaining 15 in Formentera.

 

Incidence in the municipalities of the Pitiusas

 

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

