Usurious prices and abusive car hire practices in Ibiza

This summer it is not a good idea to land in Ibiza without having already taken car of car hire. Xisca Duran and her friends, who stayed in a hotel in Es Canar at the beginning of August, can testify to this. The search for vehicles on the internet was frustrating and the prices were very high : “We wanted the vehicle for two days and they refused to rent us anything. They told us it had to be for at least three days. The prices were also absolutely crazy, and the behaviour of some companies was suspicious: “One car hire company told us that they couldn’t give us the price over the phone, and in the office they confirmed that it was 160 euros per day”. Finally, they managed to rent an old Fiat Panda for 100 euros per day.

The price of a mid-range car is 80 euros per day, but in high season they have even charged double that amount

A car rental business owner in the bay of Portmany, who was contacted by Diario de Ibiza, harshly criticises the way some of his colleagues are working: “This refusal to rent a car by days, or forcing people to rent it for a minimum of three days is something that should not happen”. With regard to prices, he points out that he has kept them the same as in 2019: 70 euros per day for low-end (Fiat Panda), 80 euros for mid-range (Opel Corsa), and 100 euros per day for high-end. “Customers must be treated well. The mentality some people have of exploiting tourists and squeezing money out of them is scorched earth politics. What you have to do is take care of the visitors and make them want to come back. Unfortunately, not everyone does the same”.

Of the same opinion is Juan Cardenas, president of the Pimeef Car Rental Companies Association, who agrees on the same rates for the summer months, with an average hire price of 80 euros per day: “Raising prices for two weeks and on specific days to take advantage of the situation is not worth it to me. It’s a problem, it’s more hassle for the employees, it’s not worth it”.