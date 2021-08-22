Ibiza, a “magnificent island for energy self-consumption”

The island of Ibiza, which has always prided itself on being a champion of modernity and commitment to ideas of the future, is at the back of the pack in a matter in which its future is truly at stake, such as the creation of clean energies and the fight against climate change. As of today, only 0.22% of the energy it consumes comes from solar or wind power.

A scenario that the Balearic Govern intends to radically transform, and wants to do so with stimulus plans, grants and subsidies for both individuals and small businesses. “Because of its characteristic dispersed urbanism and the island’s landscape, which makes it unsuitable for extensive photovoltaic parks, Ibiza is a perfect place for energy self-consumption ,” explained the Vice President of the Govern and Minister of Energy Transition, Productive Sectors and Democratic Memory, Juan Pedro Yllanes, yesterday who visited Ibiza to explain in the plenary hall of the Consell the various grants available to individuals, administrations and small businesses that want to join the generation of clean energy.

The island’s delay in this matter is even seen as a reason for optimism by the director general of Energy and Climate Change of the Govern, Pep Malagrava: “Ibiza has a lot of room for improvement and I believe that this island can be the biggest beneficiary of the lines of aid that we have come to present”.

Aid for self-consumption

Precisely, the aid for self-consumption is the objective of the first call for applications that the Government presented yesterday to an expectant audience that filled the capacity of the plenary hall.

This line of aid will be launched during the month of September and consists of a total of 13 million euros for the whole of the Balearic Islands, of which 5.6 million will go to companies, 4.8 to individuals and public administrations and 2.3 million to investments in thermal and renewable systems for the residential sector. The aim is to encourage the installation of solar panels and start the path towards private and business self-consumption. “In the event that the funds are exhausted, a new announcement will be made,” explained Malagrava.

The grants provided by the Government will be financed by the European Union to meet the decarbonization objectives

Regarding the promotion of electric mobility, the Government has two lines of aid: one of 10.4 million euros for local administrations to install charging points, photovoltaic pergolas, as well as for the maintenance of the facilities, and the Moves 3 program of 9.3 million euros which can also be accessed by individuals and which is intended to support the acquisition of plug-in and fuel cell vehicles, and also includes the implementation of charging points.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.