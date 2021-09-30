25.4 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, October 2, 2021
3rd Hotel Marketing Conference to discuss what tourism in Ibiza will be like in 2022

There will be a round table discussion and various presentations that will analyse how the summer has gone in Ibiza

diariodeibiza
Tourists in ses Figueretes last summer. J. A. RIERA

On Thursday, 7th October the 3rd Hotel Sales and Marketing Conference will be held at the Hotel Torre del Mar’s Conference Centre in Ibiza. Organised by Neobookings and entitled ‘New Era, New Opportunities’, the conference brings together experts and leaders in the tourism sector to exchange experiences and knowledge about the latest trends, and decide the future of Ibiza and the Balearic Islands as destinations.

There will be talks, a round table discussion and lunch. It will begin at 9am and end at 2.30pm. The round table will discuss and share experiences on the current situation and, above all, look at  how they envision the 2022 season: “The goal”, Neobookings explains, “is to decide together what path to take for the rapid recovery of the sector in Ibiza and the Balearic Islands”. Participants will include Juan Miguel Costa, Island Director for Tourism; Manuel Sendino, manager of the Pitiusa hotel employers’ association; José Luis Benitez, manager of the Ibiza Nightlife Association; Verónica Juan, president of the Pimeef Restaurant Association; David Muñoz, commercial director of the Playasol Group; Marc Rahola, CEO of OD Hotels, and Joan Pantaleoni, owner of the Hotel Portmany.

The event will cover topics such as the analysis of this summer’s markets and cancellation policies, as well as practical cases of digital marketing

For the full article, read the original post visiting Diario de Ibiza website here.

