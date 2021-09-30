3rd Hotel Marketing Conference to discuss what tourism in Ibiza will be like in 2022

There will be talks, a round table discussion and lunch. It will begin at 9am and end at 2.30pm. The round table will discuss and share experiences on the current situation and, above all, look at how they envision the 2022 season: “The goal”, Neobookings explains, “is to decide together what path to take for the rapid recovery of the sector in Ibiza and the Balearic Islands”. Participants will include Juan Miguel Costa, Island Director for Tourism; Manuel Sendino, manager of the Pitiusa hotel employers’ association; José Luis Benitez, manager of the Ibiza Nightlife Association; Verónica Juan, president of the Pimeef Restaurant Association; David Muñoz, commercial director of the Playasol Group; Marc Rahola, CEO of OD Hotels, and Joan Pantaleoni, owner of the Hotel Portmany.

The event will cover topics such as the analysis of this summer’s markets and cancellation policies, as well as practical cases of digital marketing

For the full article, read the original post visiting Diario de Ibiza website here.