History Channel premieres the series ‘Pirates of the Balearic Islands’

“The history of pirates, buccaneers and invasions over the centuries in these islands are part of our DNA, of our culture”, said the director of IB3 Televisió (co-producer of the project), Joan Carles Martorell, at a press conference to present this four-episode documentary series that will premiere on 20th September.

However, even though the battles against the pirates continue to be commemorated every year in different festivities throughout the territory, the story is still largely unknown.

With the Mediterranean Sea as the most important trade route in the world, Vikings, Ottomans, Vandals and Muslims carried out fearsome raids on boats, ships and ports, with the Balearic Islands as the usual setting, a territory that, due to its geographical location, is of special strategic-military and commercial interest for pirates and a perfect spot for raiding, taking refuge and preparing to attack other ports in the Mediterranean.

