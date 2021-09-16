28.5 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, September 16, 2021
History Channel premieres the series ‘Pirates of the Balearic Islands’

It will be available to watch starting next Monday at 10 p.m., co-produced by IB3 and Mapa Films

Efe
Updated:
History Channel premieres the series 'Pirates of the Balearic Islands'
TV show poster.

Far from the popuar imagery of the free pirate and lover of other people’s wealth, the pirates of the Mediterranean played a leading role in the great economic struggles of the 15th and 16th centuries and marked the history of regions like the Balearic Islands, events that are now being brought back to life by the History Channel in the documentary series “Pirates of the Balearic Islands”.

“The history of pirates, buccaneers and invasions over the centuries in these islands are part of our DNA, of our culture”, said the director of IB3 Televisió (co-producer of the project), Joan Carles Martorell, at a press conference to present this four-episode documentary series that will premiere on 20th September.

However, even though the battles against the pirates continue to be commemorated every year in different festivities throughout the territory, the story is still largely unknown.

With the Mediterranean Sea as the most important trade route in the world, Vikings, Ottomans, Vandals and Muslims carried out fearsome raids on boats, ships and ports, with the Balearic Islands as the usual setting, a territory that, due to its geographical location, is of special strategic-military and commercial interest for pirates and a perfect spot for raiding, taking refuge and preparing to attack other ports in the Mediterranean.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

