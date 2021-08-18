Pitiusa’s gastronomy to diversify the tourist model

The 2020 awards ceremony, the first of the Academia de Gastronomía de Eivissa y Formentera (Agif), was held yesterday and served to promote the economic and tourism potential of the local product of the Pitiüses. It was claimed that the gastronomy of both islands can turn the tourism model around, providing a unique, quality year-round offer.

At the event, held at the Ibiza Gran Hotel, the chefs Pau Barba (Best Chef 2020) and Óscar Molina (Best Chef 2020 for creative and fusion cuisine) and the restaurants Es Ventall and Es Caló were awarded as the two best restaurants on Eivissa and Formentera, respectively. Also awarded was the brand Sabors d’Eivissa, of the Consell Insular, for the promotion of local agricultural products, which are the basis of the uniqueness of the Pitiusa gastronomy.

“The award winners are worthy representatives of the entire sector,” said Pedro Matutes, president of the Academy of Gastronomy, moments before awarding the 2020 prizes (which were not presented until yesterday because of the pandemic). He took the opportunity to claim that “gastronomy and local produce are increasingly important in the Pitiüses and allow both islands to be taken into account as gastronomic destinations”, something that “is becoming a very important factor for deseasonalization”. In fact, Daniel de Busturia, secretary general of the Academy, addressed the authorities present to express that the change of the tourism model or offering that is so talked about can occur through the promotion of the gastronomy sector, in addition to “other offers of interest” such as “teleworking or business activities of high added value that only need creative silence, communications infrastructure and tranquility”, something that the Pitiüses offer. To this end, he appealed to care for the environment, and concluded that “a model for the future is a sustainable model”. To this end, he said, gastronomy “plays a very important role”: “Eivissa and Formentera do not have sufficient capacity to grow with a view to exporting those products that constitute the uniqueness of their dishes,” added De Busturia, who therefore advocated for a “transformation of the product that will make food lovers come to Eivissa and Formentera to enjoy these products and creations that can only be found here”.

The event was attended by associations in this field and by the Consell and city councils. ZOWY VOETEN.

Before the awards were presented, a video was shown in the hotel room where the event was held, of a compilation of images of different places and people from the gastronomy sector in the Pitiüses. The event was presented in a humorous way by the actor and producer Joan Gràcia, who is also a member of the Pitiusa Academy. He introduced himself with a different name in each of his interventions, going from being Maria Teresa Campos to Carlos Sobera or Ana Rosa Quintana. Until, at the end, he presented himself with his real name.

Image of the cocktail party that took place yesterday after the event at the Ibiza Gran Hotel. ZOWY VOETEN.

Santi Costa, partner of the restaurant Es Caló (which opened 10 years ago), came from Formentera to collect the award and spoke along the same lines: “We restaurateurs realise when talking to customers that those who come to Eivissa and Formentera on holiday already know that they can eat well in most of the places they go” and that this is precisely one of the tourist attractions, he explained at the cocktail party after the event. “We offer fresh produce, fish, local vegetables and simple cuisine with 100% traditional products,” he added.

José Miguel Bonet with his award, together with Pedro Matutes, president of the Academy of Gastronomy. ZOWY VOETEN.

