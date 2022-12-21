The Jara Restaurant at The Standard is the winner of the first edition of the Ibiza Slow Burger gastronomic contest, in which a total of 20 establishments in the municipality of Ibiza have participated during the months of October and November. The hamburger offerings from Rearte, 180° Gastrobar, Elocogic and Pigro were the other finalists in a contest organized by the City Council in collaboration with Pimeef and Eating in Ibiza, of Fomento del Turismo.

The representatives from the restaurant Jara at The Standard. | AE

The Councilor for Tourism and Commerce, Rosa Rubio, yesterday thanked all the participants “for their effort, creativity and submissions”, and congratulated the winner and the finalists. In this regard, she recalled that the chef of the restaurant Jara will accompany the City Council of Ibiza to the Madrid Fusion Fair as one of the restaurants representing the city, in the most important event for the gastronomy sector Spain. In addition, the winning chef has received a trophy engraved with his name and on which rests a traditional Ibizan knife made by the last remaining master matancer on Ibiza, Juan Bonet

This initiative, whose aim was to promote the hamburger recipes of local restaurants and chefs based on this popular dish during the low season, had an exceptional jury made up of Pedro Matutes, president of the Royal Academy of Gastronomy of Ibiza, as president, Óscar Molina, chef of the Gaia with a Michelin star; María José Amengual, lawyer and collaborator of the blog ‘Directo al Paladar’, as well as promoter of her own recipe blog ‘Dicho y Hecho’; Ruth Alejandre, journalist and director of ‘Gastrogurú’ and Jesús Trujillo, CEO & Founder of Facefoodmag. All the evaluations of the specialist jury have joined those of the public, which has also scored the various hamburger offerings submitted to this first year on theCity Council’s Tourism website.

