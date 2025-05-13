Zuckerberg and Bezos mega-yachts match in opulence off Mallorca

What do American tycoons have in common Mark Zuckerberg y Jeff Bezos founders of Goal y Amazon? Both are prominent figures in the technology and business world who have accumulated gigantic fortunes thanks to the explosive growth of its companies. Their companies have a direct impact on the daily lives of billions of people. And on January 20 shared their support for U.S. President Donald Trump at the inauguration ceremony held at the Capitol.

However, as of yesterday, Monday. the two tycoons have one more trait in common. Their opulent superyachts, the Launchpad zuckerberg’s schooner Koru bezos’ Koru schooner, matched on the Club de Mar of Palma, about to to complete a refurbishment that will make it one of the most important marinas in the Mediterranean.

Mark Zuckerberg’s yacht, the Launchpad, 118 meters long and valued at 300 million dollarsentered Monday morning’s bay of Palma around half past ten o’clock, coinciding at the mouth of the harbor with the schooner Jeff Bezos’ Koru, 127 meters long, three masts of 70 meters and valued at 500 million euroswhich is has been in Palma since April 25 after crossing the Atlantic, a previous stopover before setting sail for Venice, where it will be the the scene of the wedding of the yearthe the tycoon and former TV host Lauren Sanchez, whose festivities will be held on from 24th to 26th in the Italian city with guests and celebrities from all over the world.

The mark Zuckerberg’s yachtis the latest jewel of the exclusive dutch shipyard Feadshipwith a two-tone design in white and navy blue, three decks, heliport and every luxury imaginable, a gift that the founder of Facebook self-made after turning 40 in 2024.

The ship, which has already visited Mallorca on its maiden voyage, has the capacity to accommodate 24 guests in its luxurious suitesas well as has the capacity to accommodate a crew of 48 people. In addition, it is equipped by four engines that allow it to reach a maximum speed of 21 knotsa very high record for a yacht of 118 meters in length and 15 meters in beam. And to do so with a range of 3.000 nautical miles.

The coincidence at sea between Zuckerberg’s yacht and Jeff Bezos’ schooner, both passing within a few meters of each other and showing their sides, occurred at half past ten in the morning. The former was arriving port to port to dock at the Club de Mar. And the second one had just cast off from the same private marina and was heading for the bay for a morning of test sailing.

And at that moment, the party was joined by a legendary sailing yacht, the Creole by Maurizio Gucci, the historic schooner of 1927 that the last heir to the Italian fashion empire acquired in 1983 and invested six years and a fortune in recovering, at the shipyards of Beconcini (Italy), Lürssen (Germany) and finally in Palmain Shipyards of Mallorca. After some time these last shipyards were getting ready, the largest sailing ship built in wood, from 65 meters in lengthwhich he now cares for as if it were a jewel Allegra Gucci, fleetingly passed the side of both ships, in a coincidence that is unlikely ever to be repeated.

The yacht Mark Zuckerberg’s Launchpad docked at the outer dock of the Club de Mar. And after concluding its morning sailing on Jeff Bezos’ Koru remained at anchor in the bay until late in the afternoon when it weighed anchor and set course for the French coast, as if to avoid further comparisons with its rival.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.