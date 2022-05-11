Young man rescued after falling into sea from a 12-meter cliff on Ibiza

Ibiza firefighters have had to rescue a young man yesterday who fell into the sea from a height of 12 meters in es Ullal de na Coloms, a steep area of the coast of Sant Mateu known as Cueva de la luz.

The emergency call was received at the island’s fire station at 5:10pm from the 112 emergency service, alerted by friends of the victim. They warned that the young man had fallen into the sea and was unable to climb the cliff.

Vertical Rescue Group

The fire department mobilized two vehicles with ten personnel, eight of them belonging to the Vertical Rescue Group (GRV). The young man was successfully rescued and did not suffer any injuries. In fact, they had to demobilize an ambulance that was already heading to the area because the young man was unharmed and was able to leave the area on his own.

The problem, according to the island park, was that the victim was not able to climb the steep cliff in an area very popular with scuba diving enthusiasts.

The GRV, composed of twelve members, specializes in rescue interventions in places considered high risk and “acts in emergency situations with conditions that cannot be met with the ordinary means of the fire station,” explained the Consell.

