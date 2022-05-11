19.3 C
Ibiza Town
Monday, May 16, 2022
type here...

Young man rescued after falling into sea from a 12-meter cliff on Ibiza

Firefighters had to rescue him as he was unable to climb the cliff in Ullal de na Coloms, an area of Sant Mateu known as the Cueva de la luz

Cat Edwards
Updated:
Young man rescued after falling into sea from a 12-meter cliff on Ibiza
Firefighters had to rescue him as he was unable to climb the cliff in Ullal de na Coloms, an area of Sant Mateu known as the Cueva de la luz

Ibiza firefighters have had to rescue a young man yesterday who fell into the sea from a height of 12 meters in es Ullal de na Coloms, a steep area of the coast of Sant Mateu known as Cueva de la luz.

The emergency call was received at the island’s fire station at 5:10pm from the 112 emergency service, alerted by friends of the victim. They warned that the young man had fallen into the sea and was unable to climb the cliff.

Vertical Rescue Group

The fire department mobilized two vehicles with ten personnel, eight of them belonging to the Vertical Rescue Group (GRV). The young man was successfully rescued and did not suffer any injuries. In fact, they had to demobilize an ambulance that was already heading to the area because the young man was unharmed and was able to leave the area on his own.

The problem, according to the island park, was that the victim was not able to climb the steep cliff in an area very popular with scuba diving enthusiasts.

The GRV, composed of twelve members, specializes in rescue interventions in places considered high risk and “acts in emergency situations with conditions that cannot be met with the ordinary means of the fire station,” explained the Consell.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte