Young british man dies after falling from a supermarket in Sant Antoni

The 25 year old who fell this Monday night from the Mercadona of Johann Sebastian Bach street in Sant Antoni, has died, as reported from the Policlínica Nuestra Señora del Rosario in Ibiza, where he remained admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The victim is a British national.

“Unfortunately, and despite the efforts of all the medical staff, the patient has died due to the severity of his injuries,” said the health center.

The accident, according to the 061 emergency service, occurred at 20.16 hours and two ambulances were sent to the scene. The victim was assisted at first by the paramedics and then by the ambulance service transferred in an Advanced Life Support Unit (mobile ICU) to the Policlínica Nuestra Señora del Rosario, where she was admitted in critical condition.

This admission took place, notes now this private health center, at 21.38 hours. The patient presented with a picture of severe cranioencephalic trauma with cranial fracture, trauma with facial fractures, dorsal vertebral fracture, thoracic trauma with pneumothorax, abdominal trauma with hepatic and splenic laceration, polytrauma from precipitatingthe Policlínica Nuestra Señora del Rosario of Ibiza detailed.

From this center indicate that the fall occurred from the parking lot of this establishment of Sant Antoni in the street of Johann Sebastian Bach.

