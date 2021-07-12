Two years of silence from Costas to the moorings of Talamanca and Cala Vedella

In the same way that the Czech writer Franz Kafka imagined a castle through which a mysterious labyrinth of civil servants circulated and through which official communications were lost, the Pitiusas administrations experience something similar when they send their projects to the official State bodies. The documents are swallowed up by the administrative magma and, from then on, it is necessary to arm oneself with patience and resort to the well-worn cliché that states that things in the palace go slowly.

In 2016 the Ibiza Town Hall drafted an environmental recovery project for Talamanca Bay that included the installation of 98 ecological anchoring points for boats between seven and thirty metres in length, as well as waste and bilge collection services. In 2018, the mayor of Vila, Rafa Ruiz, met with Demarcación de Costas de Balears – which depends on the Ministry for Ecological Transition – to ask for speed in the processing. The next news came in May 2019, when Costas opened the project as public information. Since then, administrative silence.

“We have called the Ministry and they tell us that the process is still going ahead”, says the councillor for the Environment of Ibiza Town Hall, Jordi Salewski, who refuses to fall into pessimism: “We have asked and they assure us that the project is alive”. The councilman reports that the Ministry of Ecological Transition requested new documents and made some technical consultations, which are now pending resolution.

Boats anchored in the bay of Talamanca. TONI ESCOBAR.

Years go by and the degradation of the Posidonia meadow in Talamanca continues, oblivious to the administrative labyrinths, but the City Council does not lose hope: “Solving the problem of the bay of Talamanca is a priority, but the Ministry solves it when it wants,” explains Salewski.

