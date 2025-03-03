Saturday, March 8, 2025
Three years in prison for receiving half a kilo of drugs by mail in Ibiza

Guillermo Saez
Updated:
A man linked to one of the world’s wealthiest families has been sentenced by the Provincial Court of the Balearic Islands to three years in prison and a €42,000 fine after attempting to collect a shipment of MDMA disguised as magnesium carbonate at a courier office in Ibiza. The package, intercepted by the Guardia Civil and Customs Surveillance Service, contained 414.2 grams of MDMA tablets and 87.1 grams of rocky MDMA, valued at €16,546 on the illicit market. Arrested on May 17, 2024, the accused spent seven months in custody before accepting a plea deal in December. Instead of serving his sentence, he will be expelled from Spain and banned from re-entering for eight years, in accordance with Article 89 of the Penal Code.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

