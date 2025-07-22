Friday, July 25, 2025
Yacht costing €1.2 million a week where Magic Johnson holidays in Ibiza belongs to ex-Google CEO

Ana Bianco
Updated:
It costs 1.2 million a week and belongs to the former Google CEO: this is the yacht on which Magic Johnson spends his vacations in Ibiza

American basketball legend, Magic Johnson, has just arrived in Ibiza with his family for a few days of vacation after having been in Mallorca and Italy. He does so aboard the imposing luxury superyacht Whisper, owned by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

The former Los Angeles Lakers player, who has not hesitated to share on social networks his adventure on the Balearic coasts, has now landed in the port of Ibiza with a boat that attracts the attention of all passers-by thanks to his 95 meters long.

The Whisper is not just any yacht, and it is its weekly charter is around 1.2 million euroswhich is an indication of the amenities it houses. These include a swimming pool, sauna, gym, cinema… and a two-story video wall made up of 42 individual monitors that can display anything from moving artwork to live news, movies and interactive games.

One of the Whisper’s most iconic features is the four-meter jaguar statue which sits on the bow, designed by 3D printing in a single piece of over 5,000 plastic layers, with highly reflective metal coating. It was originally commissioned by Shahid Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and one of the yacht’s owners, to display on his game days.

1Fad0B59 32C0 411C A48A 429C7Ae35Aa4 Alta Libre Aspect Ratio Default 0 &Ndash; Diario De Ibiza NewsImage of one of the areas of the boat / Superyacht

This superyacht, which can accommodate a total of 12 guests with a crew of almost thirty people, is estimated to be worth 182 million euros. In addition, the ship has stories of its own. July 2018, Jay-Z and Beyoncé created one of the most media-worthy moments at sea when they chartered the Whisper during their vacation in Italy. As could be expected, it was portrayed by numerous specialized media: the level of luxury and privacy captured international attention. Also this yacht was also featured in the action movie 6 Underground (Netflix, 2019), starring Ryan Reynolds, cementing its status not only as a luxury yacht, but also as a film set

The vessel is owned by Eric Emerson Schmidt, whose net worth exceeds 20 billion euros20 billion, according to Forbes. So it can be said that the Whislet is one more of his whims. The former president of Google, is also known for making small cameos in film and television. He had some appearances in the movie Dumb and Dumber To (2014) and in the pilot of the series Silicon Valley (HBO).

 

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

