These are the benefits that victims may receive if Ibiza is declared a disaster area

Jose Miguel L. Romero
Updated:
The plenary session of the Sant Josep Town Council unanimously agreed this morning to urge the Council of Ministers to provide all the aid and economic measures set out in Law 17/2015 of 9 July, on the National Civil Protection System, in order to alleviate the damage caused in the municipality by the torrential rains that fell on 30 September.

Aid for damaged housing and household goods in Ibiza

Article 24 of this law establishes that, when the Council of Ministers declares an area to be seriously affected by a civil protection emergency, it is possible to adopt, among other measures, financial aid for individuals whose primary residences and essential household goods have been damaged, compensation for local authorities for expenses arising from urgent actions, and aid for industrial, commercial and service establishments.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

