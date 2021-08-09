28.9 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
type here...

Vicent Marí: “There is no place in Ibiza for those who come to take advantage of the island and its residents”

In his speech in Sant Ciriac, the president of the Consell claims a "great agreement" between different political forces to ensure the island's future: "The door to recovery cannot be opened at any cost," he says

Marta Torres Molina
Updated:
Vicent Marí:
The laurel wreath on the statue of Guillem de Montgrí and the authorities in the background. TONI ESCOBAR.

A “great agreement”. On the ground to “promote clean energy”, to have a “more efficient and less polluting” public transport service, to achieve “a regulatory change that allows the entry of vehicles to be regulated” and to put an end to the “legal uncertainty” caused by “constant legislative and political changes”. Working together. Both the different political parties – “without prejudice” – and with the involvement of the private sector. All in order to “guarantee a future beyond our closest generations”.

vicent mari there is no place in ibiza for those who come to take advantage of the island and its residents – Diario de Ibiza News

Two people watch the procession from a window. Toni Escobar.

This was the request made yesterday by the president of the Consell de Ibiza, Vicent Marí, during his speech for the Vuit d’Agost, which he read at around 1pm in the Plaza de la Catedral, a novelty, as until now the island presidents had always delivered their speech at the Town Hall, next to the statue of Guillem de Montgrí. A speech in which the pandemic “which has left more than a hundred lives and hundreds of jobs in its wake” was very much present. Not only did he thank the essential professionals for their work – “who give their all every day” – starting with the health workers, but he also took the opportunity to call on those who have not yet done so to get vaccinated. “Confidence in the recovery is in the form of a vaccine,” said the president, who stressed that only with an immunised population “will we be able to recover growth levels like those we had before the fateful 2020”.

vicent mari there is no place in ibiza for those who come to take advantage of the island and its residents 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

The ‘ball pagès’ in La plaza de la Cathedral. Toni Escobar.

“The pandemic is not over, nor are its serious effects,” continued Marí, who demanded “greater levels of self-government” and sufficient resources to allow “Ibiza to tackle the problems that affect us directly”. A message addressed to the central government, which he reminded that Ibiza “has historically shown solidarity with the rest of Spain”, as well as that “despite being one of the territories that generates the most wealth per square metre and inhabitant, this has not always been rewarded in the distribution of budgets”. These words fell on deaf ears, as neither of Ibiza’s representatives in Parliament (senator Patricia Abascal and deputy Sofía Hernanz) attended the Vuit d’Agost celebration. Abascal excused her attendance because of the pandemic, while Hernanz did not respond to the invitation from the Consell de Ibiza, sources from the institution explained.

vicent mari there is no place in ibiza for those who come to take advantage of the island and its residents 1 – Diario de Ibiza News

Vicent Marí applauds a performance. Toni Escobar

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte