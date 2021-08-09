Vicent Marí: “There is no place in Ibiza for those who come to take advantage of the island and its residents”

A “great agreement”. On the ground to “promote clean energy”, to have a “more efficient and less polluting” public transport service, to achieve “a regulatory change that allows the entry of vehicles to be regulated” and to put an end to the “legal uncertainty” caused by “constant legislative and political changes”. Working together. Both the different political parties – “without prejudice” – and with the involvement of the private sector. All in order to “guarantee a future beyond our closest generations”.

Two people watch the procession from a window. Toni Escobar.

This was the request made yesterday by the president of the Consell de Ibiza, Vicent Marí, during his speech for the Vuit d’Agost, which he read at around 1pm in the Plaza de la Catedral, a novelty, as until now the island presidents had always delivered their speech at the Town Hall, next to the statue of Guillem de Montgrí. A speech in which the pandemic “which has left more than a hundred lives and hundreds of jobs in its wake” was very much present. Not only did he thank the essential professionals for their work – “who give their all every day” – starting with the health workers, but he also took the opportunity to call on those who have not yet done so to get vaccinated. “Confidence in the recovery is in the form of a vaccine,” said the president, who stressed that only with an immunised population “will we be able to recover growth levels like those we had before the fateful 2020”.

The ‘ball pagès’ in La plaza de la Cathedral. Toni Escobar.

“The pandemic is not over, nor are its serious effects,” continued Marí, who demanded “greater levels of self-government” and sufficient resources to allow “Ibiza to tackle the problems that affect us directly”. A message addressed to the central government, which he reminded that Ibiza “has historically shown solidarity with the rest of Spain”, as well as that “despite being one of the territories that generates the most wealth per square metre and inhabitant, this has not always been rewarded in the distribution of budgets”. These words fell on deaf ears, as neither of Ibiza’s representatives in Parliament (senator Patricia Abascal and deputy Sofía Hernanz) attended the Vuit d’Agost celebration. Abascal excused her attendance because of the pandemic, while Hernanz did not respond to the invitation from the Consell de Ibiza, sources from the institution explained.

Vicent Marí applauds a performance. Toni Escobar

