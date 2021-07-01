Vicent Marí: “In Ibiza we want tourism, but with safety”

However, he stressed that it is important that the arrival of more visitors does not mean a new upsurge in covid-19 infections: “We want tourism, but we want it with the maximum guarantees to avoid a new wave of infections”, the president remarked during a visit to a site acquired by Ibiza Town Hall in Dalt Vila.

A new wave would jeopardise a good season, which for the moment is assured with the arrival of the Ibiza´s top tourist market: “Recovering our economic activity is essential, so the arrival of the British, who make up 30% of those who normally come to the island, is very positive news”, said Marí.

The island receives the first commercial flights from UK destinations after opening UP this market just a week ago

However, he underlined that opening up this market must be done with “maximum guarantees” to maintain the good health situation on the island: “Finally the Spanish Government has demanded that the British come with a complete vaccination schedule or with a negative PCR,” said Marí, who pointed out that this is something that had been requested by the Govern and also by the Consell.