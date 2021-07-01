25.6 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, July 1, 2021
Vicent Marí: “In Ibiza we want tourism, but with safety”

The Consell president welcomes the arrival of British tourists to Ibiza, but urges caution to avoid a new wave of COVID-19 infections

The president of the Consell, Vicent Marí, yesterday celebrated the arrival of British tourists to Ibiza just a week after Boris Johnson’s Government’s new safe tourism traffic light system came into force, which includes the Balearic Islands on its green list.

However, he stressed that it is important that the arrival of more visitors does not mean a new upsurge in covid-19 infections: “We want tourism, but we want it with the maximum guarantees to avoid a new wave of infections”, the president remarked during a visit to a site acquired by Ibiza Town Hall in Dalt Vila.

A new wave would jeopardise a good season, which for the moment is assured with the arrival of the Ibiza´s top tourist market: “Recovering our economic activity is essential, so the arrival of the British, who make up 30% of those who normally come to the island, is very positive news”, said Marí.

The island receives the first commercial flights from UK destinations after opening UP this market just a week ago

decoration

However, he underlined that opening up this market must be done with “maximum guarantees” to maintain the good health situation on the island: “Finally the Spanish Government has demanded that the British come with a complete vaccination schedule or with a negative PCR,” said Marí, who pointed out that this is something that had been requested by the Govern and also by the Consell.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

