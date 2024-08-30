A unique cocktail experience in Ibiza overlooking es Vedrà

7Pines Resort Ibiza and Alvarez Brands present a new edition of their mixology event, ‘Sip & Explore‘. This event, which is open to the public, will be held on tuesday, September 3 and Wednesday, September 4 at the Pershing Yacht Terrace as of 7 p.m.

The Pershing Yacht Terrace, located on the cliffs of the west coast of Ibiza, offers a luxurious setting with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean and Es Vedrà. This place is the perfect enclave to enjoy a unique cocktail experience.

Under the topic ‘Timeless Elegance of Reborn Classics’this edition will highlight classic cocktails reinvented by Madrid’s famous 1862 Dry Bar. During the two days, attendees will be able to taste a special cocktail menu created by the bar’s experts, accompanied by live music and the cuisine of Chef Óscar Salazar.

On Wednesday, September 4, a interactive mixology workshopfree for industry professionals and priced at fifty euros for the general public. Alvarez Brands, known for its premium distillates, will contribute its star products to create cocktails that reflect the essence of the Mediterranean. This event is an exceptional opportunity to enjoy the luxury and hospitality of 7Pines Resort Ibiza.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.