Monday, January 12, 2026
15 C
Ibiza Town

Trial for Sol Yapura’s fatal hit-and-run in Ibiza postponed: driver unsuccessfully proposes plea bargain to avoid prison

Guillermo Saez
Updated:
The trial over the fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of Argentine national Sol Yapura, scheduled for this Monday morning, has been postponed due to the absence of several witnesses and two expert witnesses — one medical and one technical. No plea agreement was reached, despite an offer from the defence that would have allowed the driver to avoid a prison sentence. The trial will now take place on June 3 at 11 a.m.

The parties were summoned at 9.45 a.m. at Criminal Court No. 1 in Ibiza. Half an hour earlier, around a dozen friends of Sol Yapura gathered outside the courthouse in an emotional tribute to their friend. Her family, meanwhile, was awaiting updates from Argentina, closely following the progress of the judicial proceedings during the early hours of the morning.

All parties will now have to wait another five months for the next chapter in a case that began shortly after midnight on September 23, 2023, when Sol Yapura was struck while crossing a pedestrian crossing with traffic lights on Ibiza’s first ring road, which connects the Es Gorg industrial estate with the port.

The lawyer for the prosecution, Alejandro Betoret, is seeking a total sentence of seven years in prison for the driver on two separate charges: four years for manslaughter through gross negligence and three years for leaving the scene of the accident, as well as compensation of €600,000.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

