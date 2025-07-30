Travelling with a live DJ: the revolutionary Party Van from Uber and Amnesia

Uber and Amnesia Ibiza have joined forces to revolutionize Ibiza’s nightlife with the launch of Party Van an innovative service that transforms the trip into an authentic clubbing experience. From July 25 through August 16, on Fridays and Saturdays between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., users will be able to exclusively request through the uber app a different journey: live music, lights and the energy of Amnesia before arriving at the club.

A trip to the rhythm of Amnesia Ibiza

The Party Van is much more than just a simple transport. The vehicles are fully adapted with professional sound system, dj console, lighting and capacity for up to seven passengers. In addition, they will have the presence of emerging djs selected by Amnesia, who will play live during the trip and will turn each trip into the prelude to an unforgettable night.

“Ibiza is synonymous with music, party and global culture, and Party Van is born precisely to celebrate all that,” explains Felipe Fernández Aramburugeneral Manager of Uber in Spain and Portugal.

For his part, Stéphane Schweitzerpartner at Amnesia Ibiza, adds: “At Amnesia we are always looking to surprise and connect with our audience. With Party Van we extend the magic of the club beyond our doors”.

This is what the new Uber and Amnesia Ibiza Party Van looks like / Amnesia Ibiza

A launch in style

The new service was unveiled during the opening party of RESISTANCEone of the most anticipated nights of the summer at Amnesia Ibiza. The event brought together big names in electronic music such as Artbat, Adam Beyer and Mau P, in a B2B format that reflected the energy that Party Van wants to transmit to each passenger.

As part of the agreement, Uber will enable an exclusive pick-up point at Amnesia’s facilities to facilitate the arrival and departure of the club on the busiest nights.

Uber’s commitment to Ibiza

Since its arrival in Ibiza in 2023, Uber has expanded its portfolio with services such as Uber Comfort, Van, Black and Van XL, the latter ideal for groups of up to ten passengers. With Party Van, the company reinforces its commitment to the island, which according to INE data received almost four million tourists in 2024.

“Ibiza is one of the world’s nightlife epicenters and we want to continue providing innovative services that improve the mobility and experience of those who visit us,” emphasizes Fernández Aramburu.

Uber was born in 2010 with the aim of facilitating urban travel at the touch of a button. Today it is present in more than 10,000 cities in 70 countries, with 133 million active users.

Amnesia Ibiza is one of the most iconic clubs on the planet. With almost half a century of history, its Terrace and Main Room have witnessed the most influential parties and DJs of international electronic music, becoming an emblem of the energy and freedom that characterize the island.

