Tourists spend 15% more on Ibiza and Formentera than before the pandemic

Tourist spending in the Pitiusas amounted in May to 404.7 million euros, an amount five times higher than a year ago, as well as 15.3% above (almost 54 million euros more) than that recorded before the beginning of the pandemic in 2019. This data allows the sector to be optimistic for the high season and, above all, to make up for the two worst years in its history.

This is the best month of May on the islands, as it is the first time that the ceiling of 400 million euros has been exceeded, as reflected in the tourist expenditure survey (Egatur), whose data have just been published. And that also translates into the fact that, for the moment, this is the best tourist year in the history of Pitiusa, given that total spending (between January and May) has already reached 660.6 million euros, 120 million euros more (22.2%) than in 2019, as well as being the highest figure recorded so far. If it continues like this, 2022 is on track to become the best season the Pitiusas have ever experienced.

All the data are promising. For example, that of spending per person on their vacations during May, which was 1,055.47 euros, 27% more (226 euros) than a year ago and 12.4% more (117 euros) than before the health crisis began. At the moment, the cumulative expenditure (that of the average of the first five months of the year) is €969.6, 23% higher than in 2021 (€788.8) and 21.2% better than in 2019 (which was €800). In parallel, personal spending per day grew in May, which on average was 206.7 euros, 77 euros more than a year ago (60%) and 42 euros more than three years ago (25.6%).

Ibiza’s main tourist markets exceeded all expectations. Possibly due to the desire to leave the traumatic period of confinement behind, but also due to inflation (most accommodation establishments have increased their rates), the spending of the Spanish amounted to 47.6 million euros, four times more than a year ago and almost 61% more than that of 2019. And that of the British was excellent: €126 million (it only reached two million a year ago), €16.6 million more than three years ago (15%) and the highest ever for that nationality in May.

So far this year, Spanish tourists have already spent almost 133 million, which is unprecedented: it is 57.5% higher than in 2019. Until now, the ceiling was at 93 million (in 2018). The same has happened with travelers from United Kingdom, who in five months left 154 million euros here, 21.8% more than before the pandemic, which was the previous British record. However, Germans lag behind pre-pandemic records: their cumulative spending is 55.8 million euros, 10.3% lower than in 2019.

