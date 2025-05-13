Tourist rental in Ibiza: a tent for 134 euros per night

The rental portal Airbnb offers a “nomadic tent overlooking the sea” as tourist accommodation in Ibiza. The tent is located in the camping La Playa, in es Canar, and is rented by 134 euros per night.

The store has a double bed mattress, as detailed in the advertisement. In the outdoor area there is a sitting area with table and chairs.

“A perfect blend of luxury and nature,” he describes. “Relax with modern amenities, such as free wifi and access to clean, shared bathrooms,” he adds.

In addition, the ad details that it is just steps away from the Chirincana Beach Bar, “where you can relax with a drink, enjoy delicious home cooking and watch Ibiza’s stunning sunset.” An accommodation “ideal for a romantic getaway or a solo adventure.”he concludes.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.