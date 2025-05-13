Saturday, May 17, 2025
17.7 C
Ibiza Town
type here...

Tourist rental in Ibiza: a tent for 134 euros per night

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
Tourist rental in Ibiza: a tent for 134 euros per night

The rental portal Airbnb offers a “nomadic tent overlooking the sea” as tourist accommodation in Ibiza. The tent is located in the camping La Playa, in es Canar, and is rented by 134 euros per night.

The store has a double bed mattress, as detailed in the advertisement. In the outdoor area there is a sitting area with table and chairs.

Tienda De Campaña En Alquiler
Tent for rent / Airbnb

“A perfect blend of luxury and nature,” he describes. “Relax with modern amenities, such as free wifi and access to clean, shared bathrooms,” he adds.

In addition, the ad details that it is just steps away from the Chirincana Beach Bar, “where you can relax with a drink, enjoy delicious home cooking and watch Ibiza’s stunning sunset.” An accommodation “ideal for a romantic getaway or a solo adventure.”he concludes.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman
Living Ibiza

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte