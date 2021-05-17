Things to do in Ibiza during Spring

The average temperature, bright days and tranquillity before the intense summer seasons are key ingredients for living the original experience of Ibiza, the so-called “other Ibiza”. It is again a time of year that portrays the pure and simple incarnation of the poetic and mythical qualities of life. Flowery scenery, the fragrance of Aleppo pines everywhere, more hours of daylight every day and the first comfortable baths before the summer crowds. Here are a few ideas to answer the big recurring question: What can I do in Ibiza during the spring?

Outdoor sports

File image of a trail running competition in Cala Boix, Sant Carles. Vicent Marí.

Despite a few cloudy or rainy days, spring in Ibiza is ideal for hiking, enjoying a bicycle ride or slim down before the summer through intense running. Ibiza offers a wide range of outdoor options for sports enthusiasts thanks to its green scenery and varied terrain. One of the richest and quietest areas to practice outdoor physical activities is located in the northern interior of Ibiza. Hardly any traffic and easy access by car from anywhere on the island. From the north-west, idyllic towns such as Santa Agnès de Corona and Sant Mateu d’Albarca offer all kinds of hiking trails surrounded by almond trees and ancestral carob trees. As you walk with friends or run intensely, you get a magnificent view of secluded landscapes with a characteristic red ground after being freshly ploughed. Going east and north-east, San Miguel de Balansat, Sant Llorenç de Balafia or Sant Joan de Labritja are exceptional towns to park the car and explore its rich environment on foot. Be sure to check the weather before you leave, as the Spanish proverb says, ‘Abril, aguas mil’, which is roughly equivalent to ‘April showers bring May flowers’.

Enjoying a terrace and a tapa

A terrace by the beach in Chiringuito Blue, Santa Eulària. Romualdo Abellán.

Terraza and tapa. Two words which constitute the perfect marriage in the Spanish culture, and evidently in the restaurants and bars of Ibiza. Following 9 May, the so called state of alarm was suspended, reactivating food and beverage establishments. Right now we can enjoy a meal or a few drinks in locations with a terrace. There are few plans that match the tasting of fresh Mediterranean food or lesser-known dishes of traditional Ibiza. Or taste a locally produced wine while sunbathing in a natural way. So far, the terraces are open until 10:30 pm, all week. Further instructions from the government should regulate businesses that do not have a terrace. A reason to get the most from sunny meals. Some ideal towns with numerous gastronomic offers are Santa Eulària des Riu, Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera or Ibiza town. Time for bravas and a craft beer. Bear in mind that the curfew is still in effect from 11:00 pm, unless justified.

Explore some Flea Markets

Las Dalias Hippy Market VICENT MARÍ

A pretext for the satisfaction of unknown curiosities. In Sant Carles de Peralta you will find the popular “Hippy Market” of Las Dalias. An iconic place dating back to 1954 that became famous for its jam sessions in the seventies. This is one of the favorite spots to hang out for both locals and tourists. In Las Dalias, you can enjoy a drink at the bar, a meal at the garden restaurant or just take a look at the many stalls with handmade products. Clothing, trinkets, jewels, art and so much more. There is live music as well.

Located in the municipality of Sant Jordi, very close to the airport, the fantastic Mercadillo de Sant Jordi opens every Saturday from 09:00 to 15:00 pm. Taking advantage of the old racecourse where it settled, it is one of the most eclectic and extensive flea markets of all the island of Ibiza. Countless second hand objects are to be found. From books to clothes, rugs and plants, vinyl, video games, art… There are hidden jewels and amazing artifacts for those that know where to look. Do business, sell, buy or trade, while enjoying a complete breakfast on the cafeteria terrace.

Finally, another type of small but exquisite mercadillo opens at the municipality of Sant Antoni de Portmany, near Can Tixedó Bar: Mercat de Forada. Here, local farmers and growers share their products in a friendly and welcoming community environment. From the farm to the table, with fresh, healthy vegetables, fruits and homemade produce from people who do it “like in the old days”. In addition, it is situated very close to Buscastell, one of the most impressive and least known areas of Ibiza. Buscastell is a green irrigated valley dating back to Al-Andalus. It is home to Es Broll, the most important aquifer on the island.

Go swimming before there’s a big crowd

The islet of Sa Sabata, in Cala Tarida. Xescu Prats.

Every single resident in Ibiza repeats the same instructions every year: “the best part of the year to enjoy a great swim at the beach is either in Spring or Autumn”. Which is absolutely true. It is the ideal time to take your traditional sanalló with a bottle of water, a book and your favourite appetizers. The roads are quiet and safe to head to the coast of any part of the island. If you like to get up early in the morning whilst enjoying the bronze light of Ibiza, then you should head to the east coast of Ibiza. Santa Eulària public beach, s’Argamassa, Cala Pada, es Pouet or s’Estanyol are good candidates for a quiet bath at dawn. Further north, passing by the town of Sant Carles, you will find Cala Llenya, Cala Mastella and Cala de Sant Vicent. Perfect places at this time of year, with chiringuitos already open to enjoy a snack or a complete meal on the terrace.

If you are not a person who gets up early, then the sunsets may accompany you to the West Coast. The powerful light disappears slowly, painting the waters with intense orange and purple reflections. Besides, the temperature is perfect for some people, after accumulating heat from the sun. Among the classic options are Cala Tarida, Platges de Comte, Cala Gració or Cala Saladeta. In most of these areas, you enjoy a refreshing and relaxing bath, while being barely 10 minutes by car from anywhere. If you would like to have dinner while contemplating the pictorial sunset, it is within easy reach.

Visit Formentera

Aerial view of ses Illetes beach CONSELL DE FORMENTERA

Never before has the visit of the lovely island of Formentera been so accessible. The upside to the COVID-19 crisis is that we have experienced crowdless environments in the Pitiusas that were unimaginable years ago. Some of the most sought-after beaches and natural coves are now empty and intimate. Visiting the crystalline, almost tropical waters of Formentera is as easy and comfortable as it can get during this period of the year. Mythical areas such as ses Illetes, es Pujols, Caló d’es Mort are now waiting for tranquil visitors. You should visit Cala Codolar, a majestic and secluded bay next to the iconic Faro de la Mora, a nineteenth-century Formentera lighthouse. The departure port is situated in the town of Ibiza, in Avinguda de Santa Eulària des Riu. It takes a mere 35 minutes to reach the port of Formentera, next to the urban area of the island, la Savina. Reserve your tickets and do it as the locals do: rent a bike and enjoy the day!