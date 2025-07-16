Wednesday, July 16, 2025
A small boat sinks in Platges de Comte and the crew of another boat rescues its occupants

A small boat sinks in Platges de Comte and the crew of another boat rescues its occupants

A small boat that sailed on Tuesday along the area of Platges de Comte ended up sinking for unknown reasons. What was a quiet walk along the coast ended with a good scare for its five occupants. The event occurred at around 14:00 hours and was recorded from land by a bather.

The man who recorded the footage was alerted by the screams of, apparently, a child traveling in the boat. All of the people in the boat were in the water and the footage shows how another pleasure boat approaches to rescue them.

“They were rescued and no one was injured, but the boat sank completely and was not found. They couldn’t recover it,” explains the man who filmed the scene.

 

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

