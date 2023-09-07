22.7 C
Ibiza Town
Monday, September 11, 2023
Santa Eulària honours a British tourist who has been holidaying in the municipality for 36 years

This morning, the Santa Eulària des Riu Town Hall paid tribute to Valerie Hirst, a British tourist who has been enjoying her summer holidays at the Niko flats in Santa Eulària for 36 years.

Joined by her sister, daughter, and apartment staff, Ms. Hirst was presented with a bouquet of flowers and a ceramic piece by Mayor Carmen Ferrer as a token of appreciation for her “loyalty to our town, something increasingly rare in times when many reservations are made at the last minute and solely based on pricing,” stated the Mayor.

Le Han Entregado Un Ramo De Flores Como Reconocimiento A Su Lealtad

He has been presented with a bouquet of flowers in recognition of their loyalty

Ferrer has also acknowledged the pivotal role that Hirst and other steadfast tourists have played in supporting the Santa Eulària tourism sector. “Those who have remained devoted to their annual rendezvous with our town have greatly assisted our local entrepreneurs. With their trust and affection for both the town and the accommodations they frequented, they shared valuable feedback, highlighting what was being done effectively and areas where improvements were possible,” he remarked.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

