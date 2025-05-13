Sant Antoni merges Spring festival with Rock Nights

Sant Antoni will live this weekend a day with activities for all audiences with the merger of the IV edition of the Spring Festival with the Rock Nights Festival as the main activity of the event. The Councillor for Tourism, Festivals and Development of the Local Economy, Miguel Tur; the member of Pimeef Restauración in Sant Antoni, Toni Cardona, and the CEO and founder of Concept Hotel Group and Rock Nights, Diego Calvo, have presented this new edition, to be held on May 16 and 17 at Passeig de ses Fonts, bringing together music, children’s activities, crafts and gastronomy.

“It is an event designed to boost the start of the season and to enjoy with the family, with Rock Nights as the culmination of the festival. In addition, this year have joined the artisans and restaurateurs, offering special spring gastronomic menus, with the aim of boosting the local economy, “says the councilman Festivities, Miguel Tur. For his part, Toni Cardona stresses that “the Pimeef collaborates with this initiative to encourage the start of the season and encourage local restaurants with menus and performances aimed at families and attract people to the town”.

The Rock Nights Festival, to be held on Saturday May 17 from 18 hours, is the star activity of the event with concerts of great rock bands and dj’s that will liven up the day to the rhythm of rock. The free performance will feature artists and groups such as Joe Crepúsculo, The Parrots and the Ibizan Billy Flamingos, to which will be added, as a last-minute novelty, the group Por Las Noches, who will arrive from Madrid to play at around 7 pm, according to the organizer of the festival, Diego Calvo.

The party will continue with Silvia Superstar, Colin Peters, Fat Gordon, and residents Marcos Torres and Diego Calvo. “We thank the City Council of Sant Antoni and the Consell de Ibiza for their support for live music in the municipality and encourage visitors and residents from all over the island to come and enjoy rock with us,” he says.

The Spring Festival will begin on Friday, May 16 at 5 pm with a great children’s concert by El Mundo de Azahar. The afternoon will continue with inflatables and animation in the restaurants, by Adrian Pineda’s team until 8.30 pm.

On Saturday, May 17, activities will begin at 11 a.m. with a storytelling and animation by Mimi and Mindy from Del Blanco Producciones. At 12 noon, Bimbi Magical will offer its Magic Bubbles show and the family experience ‘Los Viajes de Almas en Primavera’.

In addition, throughout the morning of Saturday there will be face painting by Maggi Pintacaras Ibiza, bouncy castles, cotton candy and animation with dancers from Adrián Pineda Dance Studio. You will also be able to enjoy the local artisan stalls that will fill the promenade with color, offering handmade products and special souvenirs to support local commerce.

In parallel, from Friday to Sunday, several restaurants in the municipality will offer special spring menus to enjoy the local gastronomy. The participating establishments are: La Cantina Portmany, Rincón de Pepe, Es Rebost de Can Prats, Amazonia, Villa Mercedes, Grill Sant Antoni and Jungle Bistró.

The initiative, which began four years ago, aims to mark the start of the tourist season and boost the local economy through a spring event open to all audiences.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.