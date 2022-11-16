Remembering special traditions at Santa Gertrudis

Santa Gertrudis was dressed in tradition the first weekend of November reviving its festa pagesa, which had not been celebrated since before the pandemic. It was on Sunday the 6th when the village was filled with craft stalls and prepared both a frita de matanzas and typical sweets from Ibiza.

The atmosphere was very good during the day, the sun was shining and the temperature was almost summery. The public responded to the call of the Grup de Balls Tradicionals de Santa Gertrudis, in charge of organizing the event.

At noon pork fritters were prepared for about 300 people, and also a good number of bunyols to sweeten the party.

Tradition, gastronomy and art

The tradition started with gastronomy, but also extended to the stalls where artisans made espardenyes, musical instruments and other Ibizan items. In addition, many were encouraged to play bowling.

