Remembering special traditions at Santa Gertrudis

El primer domingo de noviembre se celebró la ‘festa pagesa’ con artesanía, ‘ball’ y ‘frita de matances’

Vicente
Updated:
Not to forget traditions

Santa Gertrudis was dressed in tradition the first weekend of November reviving its festa pagesa, which had not been celebrated since before the pandemic. It was on Sunday the 6th when the village was filled with craft stalls and prepared both a frita de matanzas and typical sweets from Ibiza.

El ‘Ball Pagès’ No Podía Faltar Durante La Jornada. | The ‘ball pagès’ were not to be missed during the day. | VICENT MARÍ

The atmosphere was very good during the day, the sun was shining and the temperature was almost summery. The public responded to the call of the Grup de Balls Tradicionals de Santa Gertrudis, in charge of organizing the event.

Traditional craft stalls in Santa Gertrudis. | Vicent Marí

At noon pork fritters were prepared for about 300 people, and also a good number of bunyols to sweeten the party.

Tradition, gastronomy and art

The tradition started with gastronomy, but also extended to the stalls where artisans made espardenyes, musical instruments and other Ibizan items. In addition, many were encouraged to play bowling.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

