Rauw Alejandro sells Manresa house bought for Rosalía for €2.2 million

The Morera farmhouse, a modernist residence near Manresa, originally intended as a wedding gift from Rauw Alejandro to Rosalía, is now listed for sale at €2.2 million on Luxline Real Estate. Built in 1905 by Ignasi Oms i Ponsa, the property was once part of the Sant Domènec convent before being transformed into a stately home featuring modernist and neoclassical elements, including mosaics, marble, and stone vaults. The 3,125 m² house sits on a 28-hectare estate, offering luxurious interiors, a swimming pool, and panoramic views of Montserrat. The couple purchased the home in 2022, but following their split, Rauw Alejandro, in whose name the property is registered, decided to sell it. The listing confirms its availability, marking the end of its brief connection to the former couple.

