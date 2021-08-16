25.4 C
Ibiza Town
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
Positive covid cases in Ibiza and Formentera fall by 22% and hospital admissions by 15% in a week

According to the Balearic Ministry of Health there have been 58 new infections, with 55 in Ibiza and three in Formentera

Floor F dedicated to covid patients at the Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza. VICENT MARÍ.

In one week, the number of patients with covid in the Pitiusas who have required hospital admission has dropped from 98 recorded on August 8 to 83 yesterday, representing a decrease of 15.3%. The drop has only occurred in the number of patients who are on the ward, because the pressure in intensive care units (ICU) remains the same. According to the latest data update provided by the Balearic Ministry of Health, there are currently 16 patients in critical care units, one less than on Saturday and the same number as on Sunday of last week. Fourteen are admitted in Ibiza and two in Hospital Son Espases. On the ward there are 67, two less than those reported on August 14th and 15 less than on August 8th. All these patients are in Ibiza, except one, who is being treated at the hospital in Mallorca.

The new cases detected by the Microbiology laboratory of the Hospital Can Misses, 58 in total, 55 in Ibiza and 3 in Formentera, are well below the 100 reported on the día de San Ciriaco, although the figure is above that of this Saturday, when 33 were recorded.

In total, taking into account the new positives and discharges given by doctors within the last day, the number of active cases in the Pitiusas stands at 2,505, 128 less than on the 14th. Compared to the figures of August 8 there are 724 fewer infections, representing a decrease of 22.4%.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

