Police seize 15kg of marijuana and 11kg of hashish in Ibizan cannabis club

The premises were used as a drug sales point

Over 11 kg of marijuana seized in two safes of a cannabis club in Ibiza/ Diario de Ibiza.

Agents of the National Police of Ibiza have seized almost 15kg of marijuana and more than eleven kilograms of hashish in an operation against drug trafficking in a cannabis club in Ibiza.

The operation was carried out on 5 May, when agents of the National Police Force in Ibiza dismantled a cannabis club, which was allegedly used as a point of sale of narcotic substances, and arrested two men and four women, as alleged perpetrators of a crime of drug trafficking and another of criminal organisation, as reported by the Police in a press release.

During the operation, the agents seized more than three kilos of marijuana, more than eleven kilos of hashish, other narcotic substances and cash , as well as two safes whose contents were unknown and which contained more than eleven kilograms of marijuana and money.

In addition, the police found other narcotic substances which were not detailed in the communiqué.

