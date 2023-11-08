Four people arrested with 100 grams of pink cocaine during a roadblock in Ibiza

The National Police arrested four people between the ages of 29 and 47 in a central street of Vila in the early hours of Sunday morning for an alleged crime of drug trafficking.

The arrested, two of them of Colombian origin, another of Italian origin and a fourth of Venezuelan origin, were stopped by the agents when they were driving their vehicle.

The patrol, which was carrying out a routine control, searched the car as well as the occupants and discovered that among their belongings there were different plastic bags, which contained a pink substanceknown as pink cocaine or tusi (2CB), inside.

In total, the detainees possessed more than 100 grams of this narcotic substancewhich was seized by the agents. The National Police arrested the four persons for an alleged crime against public health.

The arrested persons were taken to the police station and later they were handed over to the Duty Court of Instruction.

