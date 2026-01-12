Pedestrian hit in Ibiza: man seriously injured after being struck by speeding car

A 49-year-old man, a resident of Ibiza, was seriously injured on Sunday night after being hit by a car at the Sant Rafel exit, according to the emergency service SAMU 061.

The incident occurred at 10.40 p.m., when the Medical Emergency Coordination Centre (CCUM) received a report that a man had been struck by a car travelling at high speed. Emergency services and security forces were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, medical teams treated and stabilised the injured man, who was then transferred to Hospital Can Misses suffering from severe multiple injuries, according to emergency sources.