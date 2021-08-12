Music, drive-in cinema and classic motorbikes during the fiestas of Cala Llonga

This year, the fiestas of Cala Llonga will have a total of 26 concerts in different venues of the town. In this way, the large concerts on the beach will be replaced by concerts in bars and restaurants. With this change, the Santa Eulària Town Hall explains that it intends to “help boost the economic activity of these businesses, which have been hard hit by the pandemic”.

The programme begins this Friday, the 13th of August, and also includes castle competitions on the beach, parades of decorated floats, storytelling and magic shows. On the opening day, the first concert is scheduled for 7pm with Song Collectors at Can Nuts, followed by three simultaneous concerts at 8.30pm: Yves & Susana, at Flippers; Zerro, at Baso Cocktail, and Swingin Tonic, at the restaurante Buganvilla.

On Saturday, 14th August, the concerts are scheduled at half past two in the afternoon, with Jodie at L’Altre Balagar Restaurant and David Vicent at Bar La Cacatúa. Then, at 8pm, they will resume with Methead at Tonit’s Taberna and Marno Club and Guajiro Blues at El Deseo. The festivities will continue on Sunday 15th, the day of La Asunción, with a route for classic motorcycles and the sand castle contest, in both cases at 11am. At 12.30 Mass will be celebrated in the open chapel and at 7pm there will be a decorated carriage competition. At 8pm there is a children’s storytelling on the beach with Encarna de las Heras. And finally, at 9 pm, the AMIF Màgia show with the Associació Màgica d’Ibiza y Formentera (Magic Association of Ibiza and Formentera).

The concerts will continue daily until Sunday the 22nd of August with groups like Querencia, Black and White and Núria B. Among them, the only concert that will not be held in any bar or restaurant will be that of The Metrallas, who will perform on the Paseo Marítimo during the hippie market on Monday 16th at 8pm.

In addition to music, during the festivities there will be two drive-in cinema sessions at the site next to La Vela . On Friday 20th ‘The Greatest Showman’ will be shown and on Saturday 21st, ‘Catch me if you can’. Both sessions will start at 9pm and tickets will be available at www.cinemaparadisoibiza.eventbrite.es.

Finally, on Saturday at 7:30 pm there will be a walk organised by the Town Hall, the Peña Deportiva and Walk and Talk Ibiza.