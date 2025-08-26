Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Three Mediterranean restaurants you can’t miss in Ibiza

Vicente
Updated:
The essence of Mediterranean cuisine is intensely experienced in Ibiza, where fresh produce, natural surroundings and wellness merge into memorable gastronomic experiences. From restaurants that pamper each ingredient with respect and technique to spaces that elevate the art of eating in front of the sea, the island offers corners where gastronomy becomes an authentic refuge for the senses.

Finca La Plaza

The restaurant, located in the garden of a country estate in the square of Santa Gertrudis, is a haven of tranquility, with a friendly service and a menu without stridency

3145C0D1 4B67 45C5 92D1 89Eb8Bc9156B Source Aspect Ratio Default 0 &Ndash; Diario De Ibiza NewsThe restaurant is located in a country estate in the center of Santa Gertrudis. | / LUANA FAILLA

Can Curreu

The restaurant Can Curreu has its urban version in Estel, in Santa Eulària

E0Fb3277 10Cd 4B13 84F0 67Cbfc9Bdda8 Source Aspect Ratio Default 0 &Ndash; Diario De Ibiza NewsAn indoor lounge perfect for any occasion. | / PHOTOS: CAN CURREU

El Chiringuito Ibiza

The restaurant, located on the beach of es Cavallet in ses Salines, stands out for its simple, well-made dishes, with contemporary touches and local products in most of the dishes

8899Ecd3 4C35 4754 8F4D 88479F79Aa69 Source Aspect Ratio Default 0 &Ndash; Diario De Ibiza NewsThe restaurant has been renovated this year and the intention is to extend the season until November. / ED

 

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

