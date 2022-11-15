Strong smell of marijuana gives away a driver at a checkpoint on Ibiza

The strong smell of marijuana inside a car gave away the driver at a traffic control by the Guardia Civil in Santa Eulária. The agents arrested a 26 year old man for an alleged crime of drug trafficking, according to a press release from the armed institute.

The patrol of Public Safety agents was conducting a control and identified the driver of a vehicle. The agents perceived a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car and proceeded to conduct a search, according to the press release.

Marijuana, MDMA and cash found

Inside the vehicle there were several doses of cannabis in individual packages and another containing MDMA. In addition, the young man was carrying a bag with 1,190 euros in various bills.

