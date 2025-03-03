These are the main activities for the Sant Josep festivities

The 2025 Festes de Sant Josep promises an exciting lineup of activities for all ages, blending tradition with iconic events such as the legendary Flower Power party and a tribute to the mythical group ABBA. With a diverse range of events, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
This year’s festivities also highlight a strong spirit of solidarity. A special music festival will raise funds for the victims of the Dana in Valencia, and a community meal will support the NGO Manos Unidas. Below are some of the key events in this year’s celebration.
Highlighted Events
Pregón (Opening Ceremony)
March 14 | 8:00 PM
The official proclamation will be delivered by Bishop Vicent Ribas, followed by a traditional sobrasada torrada (grilled sausage feast) and an ABBA musical performance by Petit Cor, Passion Dance, and a local music band.
Flower Power Party
March 15 | 8:30 PM
The town center will transform into a vibrant, retro-themed party. Earlier in the evening, younger audiences can enjoy their own versions at Casal Xaire: a teen party at 5:00 PM and a children’s event at 6:00 PM, next to the Town Hall.
Sant Josep Express
March 15 | 7:30 PM
Participants will navigate a car-based gymkhana throughout the municipality, competing in final challenges before the prize ceremony.
Choral Encounter
March 15 | 8:15 PM
The Church of Sant Josep will host a joint performance by Cor de Sant Josep and this year’s special guest, Cor Ciutat d’Eivissa.
Manos Unidas Charity Lunch
March 16 | 2:00 PM
The Church Square of Sant Josep will welcome guests for a fundraising meal benefiting Manos Unidas, an organization dedicated to development projects and social awareness.
Conference: ‘Between Science and Superstition’
March 17 | 7:00 PM
Renowned Catalan philology doctor and popular culture researcher Marià Torres will present a fascinating talk at Can Jeroni. Free entry until full capacity is reached.
‘Sant Josep amb València’ Music Festival
March 18 | 7:00 PM
A special charity concert will take place in town to support the victims of the Dana in Valencia.
Big Day Celebrations
March 19 | From 11:00 AM
The main day of festivities includes:
- Traditional mass
- Ball pagès (traditional folk dance)
- Musical vermouth
- Children’s concert and activities
- Evening concerts by Morning Drivers and Miki Núñez (starting at 8:00 PM)
- The night concludes with an energetic batucada by Esperitrons.
Octopus Frying Contest
March 22 | 2:00 PM
A feast for seafood lovers, with around 300 servings of fried octopus, accompanied by a lively music program:
- 12:00 PM: Concert by the Municipal Band
- 1:00 PM: Ballada (traditional folk dance) by Grup Folklòric de Sant Josep
- 8:30 PM: Concert by Cor Municipal Can Blau and Orfeó Laudate from Barcelona
For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.