Friday, August 1, 2025
26.1 C
Ibiza Town
Luxury at Â£1.5 million a week: CC Summer yacht visited by MrBeast and the Beckhams docks in Ibiza

Ana Bianco
Updated:
Luxury for 1.5 million a week: the CC Summer yacht that MrBeast and the Beckhams have been on arrives in Ibiza

The CC Summer, a 95-metre superyacht built by LÃ¼rssen Yachts and formerly known as Madsummer, is currently drawing attention along the coasts of Ibiza and Formentera for its opulent design and discreet ownership. Designed externally by Harrison Eidsgaard and internally by Laura Sessa, it boasts standout features such as a 12-metre infinity pool, beach club, cinema, gym, helipad, and a fleet of water toys, catering to 12 guests and serviced by a crew of nearly 30. Valued at â‚¬227.5 million with a weekly charter price of â‚¬1.5 million, its allure is amplified by its past ties to Jeffrey Soffer, possible current ownership by an unnamed auto magnate, and appearances by celebrities including MrBeast, David and Victoria Beckham, and Gigi Hadid.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

