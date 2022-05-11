What time can you see the total lunar eclipse on May 16th in the Balearic Islands?

A total lunar eclipse will be observed at dawn on Monday, May 16th. We will have to wait until March 2025 to witness another from Europe.

What is a lunar eclipse?

Lunar eclipses occur when the moon passes through the Earth’s shadow, which does not happen every month because the Moon’s orbit is inclined with respect to the Earth-Sun orbit, in the plane known as the “ecliptic”.

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are visible from anywhere in the world once the Moon is above the horizon.

According to data provided by NASA, the totality phase of the eclipse will last 1 hour, 24 minutes and 53 seconds. It will begin at 02:27 UT (Universal Time) and 04:27 hours on the Peninsula and Balearic Islands and will end at 05:55 UT (07:55, on the Peninsula and Balearic Islands).

The Moon will begin to eclipse -enter the Earth’s shadow- at 02:27 UT, and from the entire American continent and Atlantic and Central Europe the eclipse will be visible in its totality.

