Policía Local stop illegal party with 75 people in Ibiza

In the house there was a DJ with professional equipment and the garden had signs, as well as bars and tables for beverages

Policía Local stop illegal party with 75 people in Ibiza
A photograph of the illegal party held early last night.

La Policía Local de Sant Antoni intervened in a illegal party in a private home located in cami de s’Olivera, towards Sant Rafel, early Monday morning. A total of 75 people were gathered and a total of 48 vehicles were parked, according to the police force.

On arrival at the house, the officers, with the support of the Guardia Civil, proceeded to inspect the garden where the celebration was taking place. It was during this inspection that they were able to verify that there was a person DJing with a professional music system and a large number of people dancing around without masks and without keeping a safe distance. In addition, the site was marked with ‘entrance’ and ‘exit’ signs and had both bars and tables for food and drinks buffet style.
The garden of the private house where the party was held. Local Police

The officers identified the promoter of the party and filed a complaint for infringement of the municipal ordinance on noise and vibrations, another complaint for infringement of the legislation on installation, access and exercise of activities in the Balearic Islands and a Covid report for failure to comply with health measures. The music equipment was also temporarily seized.

