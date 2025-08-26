Live jazz fills Tuesday nights at El Pilar de la Mola

Tony Gartell, Carlos Sarduy, Manel Ruiz, Miguel Bosch, Ermanno Panta, Alexandre Delange, Leandro Tealdi and André Maurel are the “culprits” that more and more people are heading to El Pilar de la Mola on Tuesday nights in order to enjoy the best live jazz in a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere.

This group of musicians, with a long career in the national and international scene, meet every week from 10 pm in the central church square, which serves as the perfect setting for concerts open to all kinds of audiences: residents or tourists, children or adults, jazz lovers or simply lovers of good music.

The proposal, organized by the local group La Mola Jazz Cats, combines the talent of musicians based in Formentera with special guests from outside the island. Every Tuesday, the line-up and repertoire varies, offering the regular public a fresh and unique experience at each concert

. Little by little, without making too much noise, the professionalism of the musicians and the quality of the show they offer has been attracting more and more locals and tourists, who come to the town square to relax while listening to the rhythms on offer, thereby boosting the social and commercial life of this small town. Ermanno Panta, one of the musicians of La Mola Jazz Cats, tells how, at the end of the concerts, people come to congratulate them and congratulate them for “enlivening the summer nights”, a gratitude that makes them feel “very proud” of their work. Among the guests who have passed this summer by the Mola are Olivia Lavarda, Manuel Carmona, Desiré Paredes or Santi Ramírez.

