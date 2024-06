Yesterday at approximately 16:30, a rental Peugeot vehicle with two occupants overturned near the Lidl supermarket at the entrance of Sant Antoni. Before coming to a stop, the car somersaulted multiple times. The occupants sustained minor injuries but did not require ambulance evacuation. The Guardia Civil de Tráfico managed traffic while two roadside assistance teams from Grúas Ibiza removed the vehicle.

