Another incident in Sant Antoni: British man seriously injured after hotel pool jump

A 23 year old British national has been found to be seriously injured after plunging headfirst into the pool of a hotel in Sant Antoni from a height of 1.20 meters. The accident occurred this Tuesday afternoon.

The young man was taken by ambulance to the Policlínica Nuestra Señora del rosario, where he was was operated on by the neurosurgery teamas reported by the private health center.

The wounded man has a cervical spinal cord injury, cranioencephalic trauma and fracture of the sixth vertebra.

This Wednesday remains admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.