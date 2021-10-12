19.1 C
Illegal settlement with more than 1,500 kilos of accumulated waste cleared in Ibiza

The camp was located in the area of sa Talaia de Sant Antoni

diariodeibiza
Updated:
An illegal settlement is dismantled in Ibiza with more than 1,500 kilos of accumulated waste. SANT ANTONI TOWN HALL.

On Saturday, the Policía Local of Sant Antoni, along with officers from the police force’s Environmental Unit (UMA), cleared an illegal settlement located in the street Pau Casals, in the town of Sant Antoni, as reported in a statement from the City Council. The operation was carried out after tracking down the camp following information received from the public.

Two patrols went to the area and charged two people, informing them that municipal by-laws do not allow camping in the area, due to a high risk of fire in the wooded area.

The municipal cleaning service, UTE Portmany, also went to the settlement with a team of eight staff and three trucks to remove more than 1,500 kilos of waste that the people who lived there had accumulated including “kitchen equipment, mattresses, bedsteads, furniture, bicycles, tyres and appliances,” according to the Council.

Officers from the Policía Local and UMA “carry out preventive measures to detect illegal activities in wooded areas, such as those at Sa Talaia, which pose a risk to the environment and of forest fires,” said municipal sources.

In the statement released by the Town Hall, the local police thanked the public for their cooperation in reporting illegal behaviour.

