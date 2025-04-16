Ibiza’s most overcrowded beach offers just ‘half a towel’ of space per person in summer

With the season on the horizon, Ibiza is waiting for the typical wave of tourists who visit the island this summer. Thousands of them crowd the beaches, and some of them become so crowded with towels, sarongs and umbrellas that they become unbearable.

The Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air has elaborated a ranking of the least and most crowded European beaches in high season. While iconic destinations such as Ibiza, the Algarve and Barcelona continue to attract large crowds, new research from the airline highlights a growing gap between Europe’s busiest tourist spots and its quieter coastal gems.

Al to analyze more than 50 European countries and calculating the average number of daily visitors and the space for towels that each person usually has, the study ranked the beaches according to the space available in terms of the number of towels that can be placed per person.

András Rado, Director of Communications at Wizz Air says: “While most of us are familiar with Europe’s most iconic beach destinations, such as Ibiza, Tenerife or the Algarve, these are the most beautiful beaches on the island of Ibiza and Formentera, according to National Geographic, there are countless coastal gems that often go unnoticed by travelers. From a secluded, pristine cove in Croatia to a hidden stretch of sand in Albania, there are many lesser-known beach spots where you can relax, away from the bustling crowds.”

Indeed, the least crowded beach in Europe is Durrës in Albania, where there is space for 64.5 towels per person, making it an oasis for lovers of coastal areas.

At the opposite extreme, the most crowded beach in the continent, is in Ibiza, with space for only half a towel per person. It is es Bol Nou, better known as sa Caleta. Its spectacular cliffs and pristine water make it one of the most Instagrammable beaches on the island, but the reality is that when the high season arrives, you can hardly set foot on it because of the amount of people it gathers. It so happens that the City Council of Sant Josep has decided this summer to close this beach due to the risk of landslides.

It should be noted that this beach, located in Sant Josep, has small dimensions, with about 80 meters long by 10 meters wide, so it fills up very easily.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.