Wednesday, October 15, 2025
20.5 C
Ibiza Town

Ibiza’s 5 urgent works to protect against future floods

Guillermo Saez
Updated:
Ibiza’s five urgent works to protect against future floods

The Consell Insular and the island’s local councils have launched a series of measures to protect residents from future flooding. The works come just 13 days after the historic floods in Ibiza brought the city to a standstill, and following another weekend of heavy rain across the island caused by the DANA ‘Alice’.

On Monday, the Balearic Government announced the implementation of the so-called Plan of Immediate Actions in Ibiza. The decision was made after a new follow-up meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee for the Meteobal and Inunbal plans, chaired by the Director General of Emergencies and Interior, Pablo Gárriz.

Gárriz proposed the Director General of Water Resources at the Ministry of the Sea and Water Cycle, Joan Calafat, to lead the plan due to his “technical expertise and knowledge of the field”, according to a statement from the Consell. Calafat travelled to Ibiza accompanied by technicians from the Directorate General of Water Resources, the Managing Director of the Balearic Agency for Water and Environmental Quality (Abaqua), Emeterio Moles, and the Director General of Mobility, Lorena del Valle, to coordinate on-site the immediate emergency interventions in the areas most affected by the rain.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman
Living Ibiza

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte