Ibiza’s 5 urgent works to protect against future floods

The Consell Insular and the island’s local councils have launched a series of measures to protect residents from future flooding. The works come just 13 days after the historic floods in Ibiza brought the city to a standstill, and following another weekend of heavy rain across the island caused by the DANA ‘Alice’.

On Monday, the Balearic Government announced the implementation of the so-called Plan of Immediate Actions in Ibiza. The decision was made after a new follow-up meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee for the Meteobal and Inunbal plans, chaired by the Director General of Emergencies and Interior, Pablo Gárriz.

Gárriz proposed the Director General of Water Resources at the Ministry of the Sea and Water Cycle, Joan Calafat, to lead the plan due to his “technical expertise and knowledge of the field”, according to a statement from the Consell. Calafat travelled to Ibiza accompanied by technicians from the Directorate General of Water Resources, the Managing Director of the Balearic Agency for Water and Environmental Quality (Abaqua), Emeterio Moles, and the Director General of Mobility, Lorena del Valle, to coordinate on-site the immediate emergency interventions in the areas most affected by the rain.

