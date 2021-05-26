Ibiza to host Spain’s largest influencers’ meeting in June

The fourth edition of BrandVillage will begin on June 1 in Ibiza and will be attended by more than 30 national influencers.

It is the largest gathering of profiles of high influence on social networks in our country, according to the organizers in a press release. In previous editions, participants included some as well known as Dulceida, Maria Pombo, Marta Lozano, Anna Ferrer Padilla, Corina Randazzo, Marta Riumbau, Paula Gonu, members of the group DVICIO, international youtubers like Sebastian Villalobos with ten million followers on Instagram and Mario Ruiz with eight million, as well as international actors like Maggie Civantos, Nadia de Santiago or international models like Desireé Corderó, Lorena Duran, Cristina Tossio or Almudena Fernandez.

With this event, On the one hand, this events aim is to show how digital content creators work on a daily basis and how they relate to brands, highlighting their daily work, providing responsible and quality content to their followers on social networks.

On the other hand, the participating influencers will transmit a common goal: to make society aware of the need to take care of our planet through sustainability, especially with the care of our beaches in summer.

The event lasts for the whole month of June and, for the fourth consecutive year, will take place in an Ibizan village.

Azahara Ramos, CEO and founder of Digital Embassy and BrandVillage, states that “as in previous editions, the experience will be seen by around 10 million users and will reach more than 40 million impacts, undoubtedly a great event that gives visibility to influencers”.