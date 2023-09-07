Ibiza, tattoo capital of the world this weekend

From the 8th to 10th of September, the Palacio de Congresos de Santa Eulària will host the fourth edition of the Ibiza Tattoo Convention, which will be open to the public on Friday from midday to midnight and from 10 am to midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 100 professionals will meet at the convention and will work all three days inside the Palacio de Congresos, whose entrance fee is 10 euros.

At the same time, outside the venue, in the adjacent esplanade, a leisure area for adults and children will be set up, where there will be a bar, food trucks, stores, a stage for the concerts, a bouncy castle for children, face painting, vehicle exhibition…, among other surprises. Access to this outdoor area is free of charge.

The meeting is organized by the association Ibiza Culture, in collaboration with Fun & Trucks.

