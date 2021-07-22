28.3 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, July 23, 2021
type here...

Ibiza and Sant Antoni, among the five Balearic municipalities with the highest incidence

Ibiza is the island of the Balearic Islands where the virus is affecting to a greater extent

marta-torres-molina
Updated:
File image of Vila.

Ibiza and Sant Antoni already exceed one thousand cases of coronavirus per hundred thousand inhabitants over two weeks. Both municipalities are also among the five in the Balearic Islands with the highest incidences, according to the latest covid data update from the Balearic Ministry of Health.

Vila is the third most affected area of the islands. It has a 14-day incidence of 1,247.8 cases, a figure that will continue to rise in the coming days, as it has 708 infections over seven days, more than half. Sant Antoni, fourth on the list, is in the same situation, with 1,102.4 and 688 cases. At the moment Es Mercadal and Ciutadella, both in Menorca, top the list of the highest incidences in the Balearics, with 1,749.4 and 1,311 positive cases per hundred thousand inhabitants over two weeks. A third Ibiza town, Sant Josep, sneaks into the top ten with 941 infections putting it in eighth place.

At the moment Ibiza already has the Comunitat’s highest infection rates. It has registered 577.6 cases over the last week (190 above average) and is about to exceed one thousand over fourteen days (998.5), a situation it has not been in since the beginning of February.

