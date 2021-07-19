Ibiza officially enters the UK’s Amber List

The change of the Balearic Islands to the UK’s amber travel risk list for coronavirus comes into effect on Monday, although the British Transport Minister, Grant Shapps, announced it on Wednesday via Twitter.

With the decision of the British Government, all of Spain, including the Canary and Balearic Islands, are from Monday on the UK’s amber list of travel risk.

For the Minister of Economics, Tourism and Labour, Iago Negueruela, in the UK’s decision to move to the Balearic Islands to its amber travel list “is not detrimental”. Furthermore, he has assured that the Islands continue to be “a safe destination”.

In statements, Negueruela explained that this change has been noted in recent days, although he pointed out that the situation in the rest of Spain is “very similar” to that of the Balearic Islands, “with a rise in the cumulative incidence”.

Thus, the spokesman for the Balearic Government also stressed that all those who are fully vaccinated will not have to keep quarantine on their return. Nor will those under 18 years of age.

35 million British

“More than 35 million British can travel with double full vaccination schedule. Therefore, we will receive people fully vaccinated and family trips,” said Negueruela, while defending that it is a type of tourism “that has always defended the Govern”.

However, and despite recognizing that the Islands are in a situation of high incidence “due to the Delta variant”, the UK’s decision and its new measures, according to Negueruela, will allow the Balearic Islands to “have tourist season”. “We have opened before anyone else and we will maintain the opening during the whole season thanks to vaccination,” he said.