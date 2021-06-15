24.4 C
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Ibiza and Formentera Health Area begins to issue the Covid certificate

Almost fifty people collected the document at both points set up in Can Misses and Formentera Hospital during the first hours of the event

diariodeibiza
Ibiza and Formentera Health Area begins to issue the Covid certificate
Customer service deck where you can pick up your Covid certificate in Can Misses.

The Ibiza and Formentera Health Area launched yesterday two on-site service points where you can request and collect the European Union’s Covid Digital certificate. These spaces have been located in the two hospitals of the Pitiusas. In Can Misses, in Ibiza, it is in building D at the information desk, and in the Formentera hospital, at the entrance desks.

On the first day of operation, up until 1pm, about fifty people had picked up this document, according to the Pitiusa Health Area.

The Can Misses Hospital opening hours are Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm, and Saturdays from 9am to 2pm. In Formentera hospital centre the hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8am to 2pm, and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 1.30pm to 7.30pm.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

