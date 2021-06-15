Ibiza and Formentera Health Area begins to issue the Covid certificate

The Ibiza and Formentera Health Area launched yesterday two on-site service points where you can request and collect the European Union’s Covid Digital certificate. These spaces have been located in the two hospitals of the Pitiusas. In Can Misses, in Ibiza, it is in building D at the information desk, and in the Formentera hospital, at the entrance desks.

On the first day of operation, up until 1pm, about fifty people had picked up this document, according to the Pitiusa Health Area.

The Can Misses Hospital opening hours are Monday to Friday, 8am to 6pm, and Saturdays from 9am to 2pm. In Formentera hospital centre the hours are Monday and Wednesday from 8am to 2pm, and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 1.30pm to 7.30pm.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.